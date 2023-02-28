  • Tuesday, 28th February, 2023

Akpabio Wins Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial Election

Nigeria | 36 mins ago

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has won the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial election.

Akpabio, who contested the senatorial election on the platform of the All ProgressivesCongress (APC) defeated his closest rival, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Emmanuel Enoidem.

Declaring Akpabio winner of the contest, Professor Anthony Udoh, said the former Senate Minority Leader satisfied all conditions to be declared the winner, after polling 115,401 valid votes.  The candidate of the peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Mr Emmanuel Enoidem, who came a distant second, polled 69,838 votes.

