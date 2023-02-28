Akpabio Wins Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial Election

Okon Bassey in Uyo



Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has won the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial election.

Akpabio, who contested the senatorial election on the platform of the All ProgressivesCongress (APC) defeated his closest rival, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Emmanuel Enoidem.

Declaring Akpabio winner of the contest, Professor Anthony Udoh, said the former Senate Minority Leader satisfied all conditions to be declared the winner, after polling 115,401 valid votes. The candidate of the peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Mr Emmanuel Enoidem, who came a distant second, polled 69,838 votes.