100 Athletes to Represent Nigeria at World University Games in China

With 150 days until the start of the World University Games in Chengdu, China, Nigeria is to be represented by 100 of its best athletes at he competition also known as the Universiade.

Acting Secretary General of Nigeria University Games (NUGA), Chidiebere Ezeani, announced last night that “This is indeed a great opportunity for

Nigerian Students to showcase its talents on a global stage and bring glory to the nation.”

The World University Games is a multi-sport event that takes place every two years, bringing together student-athletes from around the world to compete for honors in a variety of sports.

The 2023 edition of the event has been confirmed for Chengdu, China, and

is expected to attract over 10,000 participants from more than 170 countries.

Nigeria has a proud sporting heritage and has produced world-class athletes in various disciplines such as football, athletics, basketball,

and table tennis, among others. As the games are just 150 days away, World University Games, the Nigerian University Games Association and

university leaders are working tirelessly to select the best athletes to

represent Nigeria at the event.

To achieve this, rigorous training programmes and trials will be conducted

to identify potential athletes who will fly Nigeria’s flag and win

medals.

Nigeria is expected to compete for honors in seven disciplines, including; track and field, swimming, badminton, judo, taekwondo, table tennis, and tennis.

According to Ezeani,: “Nigeria will not only participate but will also excel at the 2023 World University Games, bringing pride and joy to the nation.

Ezeani is “therefore appealing to the government, sports authorities,

corporate bodies and well-meaning individuals to support our teams, as

they represent Nigeria with honor, dignity, and sportsmanship”

NUGA has regularly produced world-class athletes from Nigerian

Universities including Clement Chukwu (Athletics), Olumide Oyedeji

(Basketball), and Santos Ahkilele (Taekwondo).

The 2022/23 World University Games will take place from July 27 to August 8 in Chengdu, China.