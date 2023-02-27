Tinubu Speaks on Obi’s Victory in Lagos

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has that the victory of Labour Party in the presidential election in Lagos state should not be a source of provocation.

He said the beauty of democracy was that people have a right to vote for the candidate of their choice.

Tinubu in a statement issued on Monday by the Director of Media and Publicity, APC PCC, Bayo Onanuga, appealed to the people of Lagos State to be calm and eschew any act that can lead to breakdown of law and order.

He expressed serious concern over reports of violence in parts of the state especially reported attacks on some traders of Igbo origin.

The APC candidate further said that as a democrat he was bound to accept the outcome of any election whether favourable or not.

The former Lagos State Governor condemned any form of violence against people of any ethnic group in Lagos.

“The fact that the APC narrowly lost Lagos State to another party should not be the reason for violence. As a democrat, you win some, you lose some. We must allow the process to continue unhindered across the country while we maintain peace and decorum,” the statement said.