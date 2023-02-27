  • Monday, 27th February, 2023

Tinubu Speaks on Obi’s Victory in Lagos

Nigeria | 10 mins ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The  Presidential Candidate of the  All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola  Tinubu has that the victory of Labour Party in the presidential election in Lagos state should not be a source of provocation.

He said the beauty of democracy was that people have a right to vote for the candidate of their choice.

Tinubu in a statement issued on Monday by the Director of  Media and Publicity, APC PCC, Bayo Onanuga, appealed to the people of Lagos State to be calm and eschew any act that can lead to breakdown of law and order.

He expressed serious concern over reports of violence in parts of the state especially reported attacks on some traders of Igbo origin.

The APC candidate further said that as a democrat he was bound to accept the outcome of any election whether favourable or not. 

The former Lagos State Governor condemned any form of violence against people of any ethnic group in Lagos.

“The fact that the APC narrowly lost Lagos State to another party should not be the reason for violence. As a democrat, you win some, you lose some. We must allow the process to continue unhindered across the country while we maintain peace and decorum,” the statement said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.