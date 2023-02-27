  • Monday, 27th February, 2023

Tinubu Defeats Atiku in Niger

Nigeria | 8 mins ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has defeated former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election held in the 25 local government areas of Niger State last Saturday.

Tinubu polled 375,183 votes to Atiku’s 284,898 votes.

In the result announced by Prof. Clement Allawa, the Chief Returning Officer for the presidential election in the state, Labour Party’s (LP) Peter Obi came third with 80,452 votes.

An analysis of the results showed that Tinubu won in 20 out of the 25 local government areas in the state.

He also recorded the highest votes in Kontagora LGA where he polled over 22,000 votes.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.