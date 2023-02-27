Tinubu Defeats Atiku in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has defeated former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election held in the 25 local government areas of Niger State last Saturday.

Tinubu polled 375,183 votes to Atiku’s 284,898 votes.

In the result announced by Prof. Clement Allawa, the Chief Returning Officer for the presidential election in the state, Labour Party’s (LP) Peter Obi came third with 80,452 votes.

An analysis of the results showed that Tinubu won in 20 out of the 25 local government areas in the state.

He also recorded the highest votes in Kontagora LGA where he polled over 22,000 votes.