  • Monday, 27th February, 2023

Supreme Court Affirms Edeoga as Enugu LP Guber Candidate 

Nigeria | 29 mins ago

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Supreme Court has confirmed a former Commissioner for Environment in Enugu State,  Chijioke Edeoga, as the authentic governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the state. 

In a judgment delivered Monday, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal filed by Evarest Nnaji.

In the judgment presided over by Justice Kudirat Kekereke-Ekun, the court upheld the position of the Appeal Court that Nnaji has no locus standi to challenge the outcome of the LP governorship primary since he didn’t participate in the process.

The judgment puts to rest the controversy surrounding the ticket which has lingered for some time.

