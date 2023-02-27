  • Monday, 27th February, 2023

Presidential Election Collation: PDP, LP Agents Stage Walkout

Nigeria | 28 mins ago

Adedayo Akinwale

The presidential agents of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Dino Melaye, his Labour Party counterpart, Hon. Umar Farouk Ibrahim and seven other party agents on Monday staged a walkout at the National Collation Centre in Abuja.

Melaye had earlier observed that the result of Ekiti state presidential election presented Monday was marred by over voting.

Melaye and other party agents, therefore, demanded the cancellation of the Ekiti state result and also asked INEC to show transmitted elections results state-by-state on the screen for all to see.

He emphasised that if the electoral body had transmitted the election results in line with the Electoral Act, political parties would have accessed the results on the commission’s portal.

But responding, INEC Chairman maintained that there was no over voting in Ekiti state, stressing that any results aside the one released by the commission did not emanate from INEC.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.