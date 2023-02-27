Presidential Election Collation: PDP, LP Agents Stage Walkout

Adedayo Akinwale

The presidential agents of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Dino Melaye, his Labour Party counterpart, Hon. Umar Farouk Ibrahim and seven other party agents on Monday staged a walkout at the National Collation Centre in Abuja.

Melaye had earlier observed that the result of Ekiti state presidential election presented Monday was marred by over voting.

Melaye and other party agents, therefore, demanded the cancellation of the Ekiti state result and also asked INEC to show transmitted elections results state-by-state on the screen for all to see.

He emphasised that if the electoral body had transmitted the election results in line with the Electoral Act, political parties would have accessed the results on the commission’s portal.

But responding, INEC Chairman maintained that there was no over voting in Ekiti state, stressing that any results aside the one released by the commission did not emanate from INEC.