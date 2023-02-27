Latest Headlines
Obi Wins Abia in Landslide
Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia
The presidential candidate for the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has recorded a landslide victory in the February 25, 2023 presidential poll in Abia State by winning all the 17 local governments.
The state returning officer for the presidential election, Prof. Abel Ezeorah of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Alike-Ikwo (FUNAI), declared the results at INEC state office in Umuahia.
He said that Obi scored 327,095 votes or 86 per cent of the 381,683 total votes cast, while Atiku Abubakar of the PDP got 22,676 votes to place a distant second.
Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of APC scored 8,914 votes to come third.
The victory of the LP presidential candidate was so overwhelming that none of his rivals could get the minimum 25 per cent of votes cast in the state.
Full result:
1. Isiala Ngwa North
APC – 742
PDP – 5,764
LP – 13,336
2. Isuikwuato
APC – 472
PDP – 607
LP 16,038
3. Ikwuano
APC – 407
PDP 1,065
LP – 14,995
4. Ukwa West
APC – 591
PDP – 918
LP- 9,557
5. Ukwa East
APC – 264
PDP – 1,200
LP – 5,819
6. Bende
APC- 1,545
PDP- 973
LP – 18,446
7. Umuahia South
APC – 475
PDP – 1,156
LP – 25,017
8. Isiala Ngwa South
APC – 772
PDP – 2,691
LP – 14,125
9. Ugwunagbo
APC – 195
PDP – 930
LP – 7,066
10. Obingwa
APC – 564
PDP – 2,747
LP – 23,687
11. Umunneochi
APC – 608
PDP – 320
LP – 11,782
12. Osisioma
APC – 158
LP – 19,680
PDP – 610
13. Aba North
APC – 190
LP – 35,898
PDP – 428
14. Umuahia North
APC – 795
LP – 51,318
PDP – 1529
15. Arochukwu
APC – 601
LP – 14,287
PDP – 526.
16. Ohafia
APC – 320
LP – 8,327
PDP – 432
17. Aba South
APC – 215
LP – 36,717
PDP – 580
TOTAL:
LP – 327,037
PDP- 22,676
APC – 8,914