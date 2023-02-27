Obi Wins Abia in Landslide

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The presidential candidate for the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has recorded a landslide victory in the February 25, 2023 presidential poll in Abia State by winning all the 17 local governments.

The state returning officer for the presidential election, Prof. Abel Ezeorah of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Alike-Ikwo (FUNAI), declared the results at INEC state office in Umuahia.

He said that Obi scored 327,095 votes or 86 per cent of the 381,683 total votes cast, while Atiku Abubakar of the PDP got 22,676 votes to place a distant second.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of APC scored 8,914 votes to come third.

The victory of the LP presidential candidate was so overwhelming that none of his rivals could get the minimum 25 per cent of votes cast in the state.

Full result:

1. Isiala Ngwa North



APC – 742

PDP – 5,764

LP – 13,336

2. Isuikwuato



APC – 472

PDP – 607

LP 16,038

3. Ikwuano



APC – 407

PDP 1,065

LP – 14,995

4. Ukwa West



APC – 591

PDP – 918

LP- 9,557

5. Ukwa East



APC – 264

PDP – 1,200

LP – 5,819

6. Bende



APC- 1,545

PDP- 973

LP – 18,446

7. Umuahia South



APC – 475

PDP – 1,156

LP – 25,017

8. Isiala Ngwa South



APC – 772

PDP – 2,691

LP – 14,125

9. Ugwunagbo



APC – 195

PDP – 930

LP – 7,066

10. Obingwa



APC – 564

PDP – 2,747

LP – 23,687

11. Umunneochi



APC – 608

PDP – 320

LP – 11,782

12. Osisioma



APC – 158

LP – 19,680

PDP – 610

13. Aba North



APC – 190

LP – 35,898

PDP – 428

14. Umuahia North



APC – 795

LP – 51,318

PDP – 1529

15. Arochukwu



APC – 601

LP – 14,287

PDP – 526.

16. Ohafia



APC – 320

LP – 8,327

PDP – 432

17. Aba South



APC – 215

LP – 36,717

PDP – 580

TOTAL:



LP – 327,037

PDP- 22,676

APC – 8,914