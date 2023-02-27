  • Monday, 27th February, 2023

Obi Wins Abia in Landslide

Nigeria | 44 mins ago

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The presidential candidate for the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has recorded a landslide victory in the February 25, 2023 presidential poll in Abia State by winning all the 17 local governments.

The state returning officer for the presidential election, Prof. Abel Ezeorah of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Alike-Ikwo (FUNAI), declared the results at INEC state office in Umuahia.

He said that Obi scored 327,095 votes or 86 per cent of the 381,683 total votes cast, while Atiku Abubakar of the PDP got 22,676 votes to place a distant second. 

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of APC scored 8,914 votes to come third.

The victory of the LP presidential candidate was so overwhelming that none of his rivals could get the minimum 25 per cent of votes cast in the state.

Full result:

1.  Isiala Ngwa North

  
APC – 742
PDP  – 5,764
LP – 13,336

2.  Isuikwuato


APC  – 472
PDP  – 607
LP    16,038

3. Ikwuano


APC – 407
PDP   1,065
LP  – 14,995

4. Ukwa West


APC  – 591
PDP  – 918
LP- 9,557

5. Ukwa East


APC  – 264
PDP  – 1,200
LP – 5,819

6. Bende


APC-  1,545
PDP-  973
LP – 18,446

7. Umuahia South


APC  – 475
PDP  – 1,156
LP –  25,017

8. Isiala Ngwa South


APC  – 772
PDP  – 2,691
LP – 14,125

9. Ugwunagbo


APC  – 195
PDP  – 930
LP  – 7,066

10. Obingwa


APC  – 564
PDP  – 2,747
LP  – 23,687

11. Umunneochi 


APC  – 608
PDP  – 320
LP –  11,782

12. Osisioma


APC –   158
LP –   19,680
PDP –  610

13. Aba North 


APC –  190
LP  –  35,898
PDP –  428

14. Umuahia North 


APC –  795
LP –  51,318
PDP –  1529

15. Arochukwu

  
APC –   601
LP – 14,287
PDP – 526.

16. Ohafia


APC –  320
LP – 8,327
PDP – 432

17. Aba South


APC – 215
LP – 36,717
PDP – 580

TOTAL: 


LP  – 327,037
PDP- 22,676
APC – 8,914

