  • Monday, 27th February, 2023

LP, PDP Win Reps Seats in Ebonyi

Nigeria | 15 mins ago

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Candidate of the Labour Party for Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency of Ebonyi, Nkemkanma Kama has defeated the incumbent and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Livinus Makwe.

The Returning Officer, Onu Omaka announced that Kama scored 19921 to defeat his closest rival of the APC who scored 14231, while PDP candidate scored 7506.

Also the member representing Afikpo North/South federal constituency, Ebonyi State, in the House of Representatives, Hon. Iduma Igariwey has defeated his All Progressives Congress, APC rival,  Eni Uduma Chima.

The Returning Officer for Afikpo North and Afikpo South Federal constituency, Mr Charles Okolie announced that Igariwey of the PDP scored a total of 24,649 votes while Chima got 11,296 votes.

The result was announced at the constituency headquarters in Afikpo, Afikpo North by INEC.

