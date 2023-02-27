Kwara Gov Commiserates with Belgore over Mum’s Death

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman has commiserated with the Belgore family over the death of Alhaja Maryam Alarape Belgore.

She died on Sunday at 83 and her janazah was slated for today, in line with Islamic doctrines.



A statement issued yesterday, in Ilorin, signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye stated that, “The Governor called Alhaja Alarape, a British-trained nurse and oil merchant, a great humanist and community leader whose professional life positively impacted the Ilorin community.

“My heartfelt condolences go to my brother Mohammed Dele Belgore (MDB), his sister Barrister Biliqees Belgore, and the entire Belgore and the Alanamu on this sad development.



“We draw solace from her being a true servant of God who lived for family and for humanity.

“I also commiserate with the Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN) whose foundation member Alhaja was until her death.

“We beseech Allah to grant Alhaja Maryam, her husband late Justice Babatunde Belgore, and our dead Al-jannah Firdaus.”

The governor has meanwhile visited the GRA home of Mr. Belgore, to commiserate with the family.



The governor visited the home in company of his brother and the Mutawali of Ilorin Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq.

He was received by the Belgores and other dignitaries at the house, including Justice Ahmad Belgore, Engineer Saad Belgore, among other elders of the family.

The governor’s visit coincided with that of some other Ilorin leaders, top APC chieftains, and legal luminaries, such as retired Justice Salihu Saidu, the Turaki Ilorin Mallam Saliu Mustapha, DanIya Ilorin Engr. Suleiman Bolakale Kawu, House of Representatives candidate Yinka Aluko, Yusuf Olaolu Ali SAN, Adebayo Adelodun SAN, Mumini Hanafi SAN, Barrister Tairu Adebayo, Makama Tajudeen Audu, Hon. Moshood Mustapha, Alhaji Lukman Mustapha, Mallam Lanre Issa Onilu, and Prince Modibbo Sulu-Gambari.