Kaduna PDP Chairman Loses LGA to LP

From John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna state, Hassan Hyat has lost his Kachia local government in the Presidential election.

Hyat was defeated by the Labour Party (LP) which polled 17,381 votes against the PDP’s 16,049 votes.

The results were announced on Monday by INEC returning Officer at its Kaduna headquarters.