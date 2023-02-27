Enugu Gov Ugwuanyi Loses to LP’s Ezea in Senatorial Poll

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Enugu State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Enugu North Senatorial Zone, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has lost the election held on Saturday to the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Okey Ezea.

Announcing the result at the collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Nsukka Local Government Area headquarters Monday, the Returning Officer for the election, Chukwuemeka Ubaka, said that Ezea polled a total of 104,492 votes to defeat Ugwuanyi of the PDP, who got 46,948 votes.

He said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the district, Ejike Eze, got 6,816 votes to come a distant third.

Ubaka said that Ezea, having “justified all the requirements of the law” and having scored the highest number of votes in the election is hereby declared the winner.