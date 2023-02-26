Tinubu Wins 7 Kwara LGs,  Collation of 9 Others Under way 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

All Progressives Congress presidential candidate in the Saturday electionv, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won seven out of the 16 local government councils so far released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kwara state.

Also, the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar came second in the results of the local government councils so far released.

The seven affected councils won by the APC presidential candidate are Asa, Isin, Offa, Oke- Ero, Ilorin East, Ekiti and Irepodun Local Government Areas of the state

Declaring the results on Sunday, the collation officers of the three Local government councils stated that, APC presidential candidate polled 15, 123 in Asa LGA, Isin LGA 4,484, Offa LGA 19, 475, Oke-Ero LGA 6, 016 and Ilorin East LGA 24,264 , Ekiti LGA 5, 739 and Irepodun LGA 11, 545.

The collation officers also said that, the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar came second with results from PDP Asa LGA 10,482, Ekiti LGA 3,760 Isin LGA 2,506, Ilorin East LGA 13,793, Oke-Ero LGA 3, 074, Offa LGA 3,508 and Irepodun LGA 6,368

More Results later…