Latest Headlines
Tinubu Wins 7 Kwara LGs, Collation of 9 Others Under way
Tinubu Leads in Ogun, Wins 10 LGs
Fatoba Defeats Fayose, Obayemi, Others as INEC Declares Bamidele Winner
Tinubu Leads in Ondo, Wins 13 LGs
Fidelis David in Akure
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is leading Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party in the Saturday’s presidential election in Ondo State.
The former Lagos State Governor has won in 13 out of the 18 councils of the State.
The results were announced by various Returning Officers of the local governments in the presence of the State Collation Officer for 2023 presidential election and lecturer from Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fashua.
In Ondo East, Tinubu scored 8,390 to dedeat the PDP and the LP candidates who polled 3912 and 2004 votes respectively.
In Ose, Tinubu defeated the PDP candidate by 9609 votes after polling a total 14,376 votes as against Atiku’s 4767 votes cast, while Obi scored 2031 votes.
In Akure North, Tinubu polled 14,261 votes, defeating Atiku who polled 4637 votes and Obi with 2945 votes.
Akoko Southwest was not any different as the APC flagbearer scored 28,367 to the PDP’s 5376 and LP’s 920.
In Akoko Southeast, Tinubu polled 10,765 votes to defeat Atiku and Obi who scored 3016 and 470 votes respectively. The win continued in lfedore where Tinubu scored 15,055 to Atiku’s 5360 and Obi’s 957.
See results below
Presidential election results Ondo
IRELE LG
Registered voters. 25,102
Accredited voters. 25,102
APC. 17,334
LP. 704
NNPP. 06
PDP. 6,523
Valid votes. 25,102
Invalid votes. 765
Total votes cast. 25,867
IDANRE LG
Registered voters- 89,670
Accredited voters- 28,083
APC 13,061
LP 2,262
NNPP 24
PDP 10,532
Valid votes 26,967
Invalid votes 1,058
Total votes cast 28,025
OSE LG
Registered voters -69697
Accredited voters- 21121
APC 14376
LP 2,031
NNPP 23
PDP 4767
Valid votes 21640
Invalid votes 473
Total votes cast 22113
OWO LG
Registered voters -137055
Accredited voters- 40405
APC 21,480
LP 3200
NNPP 51
PDP 5173
Valid votes 39042
Invalid votes 1363
Total votes cast 40,405
ONDO EAST LG
Registered voters -49912
Accredited voters- 15660
APC 8390
LP 2,004
NNPP 55
PDP 3912
Valid votes 15149
Invalid votes 507
Total votes cast 15656
AKURE NORTH LG
Registered voters -79272
Accredited voters- 22917
APC 14,261
LP = 2,945
NNPP 69
PDP 4637
Valid votes 22874
Invalid votes 1024
Total votes cast 23898
AKOKO SOUTH WEST LG
Registered voters 107651
Accredited voters- 36383
APC 28,367
LP 920
NNPP 28
Valid votes 35577
Invalid votes 781
Total votes cast 36358
AKOKO SOUTH EAST LG
Registered voters 40592
Accredited voters- 14783
APC 10,765
LP 470
NNPP 07
PDP – 3016
Valid votes 14549
Invalid votes 234
Total votes cast 14783
IFEDORE LG
Registered voters 81275
Accredited voters- 22834
APC -15,055
LP 954
NNPP- 08
PDP-45360
Valid votes 22150
Invalid votes 684
Total votes cast 22834
AKOKO NORTH EAST LG
Registered voters 89636
Accredited voters-30546
APC-25757
LP-124
NNPP 16
PDP 2400
Valid votes 29910
Invalid votes 636
Total votes cast 30546
AKOKO NORTH WEST LG
Registered voters 81855
Accredited voters-31575
APC-24,633
LP 736
NNPP- 08
PDP 5200
Valid votes 31020
Invalid votes 555
Total votes cast 31575
ONDO WEST LG
Registered voters
Accredited voters-
APC 24,053
LP 6171
NNPP 161
PDP 8534
valid votes 41494
Invalid votes 2169
Total votes cast 43,663
ILE OLUJI/ OKEIGBO LG
Registered voters 79,572
Accredited voters 24,817
APC 14,750
LP 1,576
NNPP 27
PDP 6,199
valid votes 23,566
Invalid votes 1,096
Total votes cast 24,662