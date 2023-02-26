Tinubu Leads in Ondo, Wins 13 LGs

Fidelis David in Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is leading Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party in the Saturday’s presidential election in Ondo State.

The former Lagos State Governor has won in 13 out of the 18 councils of the State.

The results were announced by various Returning Officers of the local governments in the presence of the State Collation Officer for 2023 presidential election and lecturer from Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fashua.

In Ondo East, Tinubu scored 8,390 to dedeat the PDP and the LP candidates who polled 3912 and 2004 votes respectively.

In Ose, Tinubu defeated the PDP candidate by 9609 votes after polling a total 14,376 votes as against Atiku’s 4767 votes cast, while Obi scored 2031 votes.

In Akure North, Tinubu polled 14,261 votes, defeating Atiku who polled 4637 votes and Obi with 2945 votes.

Akoko Southwest was not any different as the APC flagbearer scored 28,367 to the PDP’s 5376 and LP’s 920.

In Akoko Southeast, Tinubu polled 10,765 votes to defeat Atiku and Obi who scored 3016 and 470 votes respectively. The win continued in lfedore where Tinubu scored 15,055 to Atiku’s 5360 and Obi’s 957.

See results below

Presidential election results Ondo

IRELE LG

Registered voters. 25,102

Accredited voters. 25,102

APC. 17,334

LP. 704

NNPP. 06

PDP. 6,523

Valid votes. 25,102

Invalid votes. 765

Total votes cast. 25,867

IDANRE LG

Registered voters- 89,670

Accredited voters- 28,083

APC 13,061

LP 2,262

NNPP 24

PDP 10,532

Valid votes 26,967

Invalid votes 1,058

Total votes cast 28,025

OSE LG

Registered voters -69697

Accredited voters- 21121

APC 14376

LP 2,031

NNPP 23

PDP 4767

Valid votes 21640

Invalid votes 473

Total votes cast 22113

OWO LG

Registered voters -137055

Accredited voters- 40405

APC 21,480

LP 3200

NNPP 51

PDP 5173

Valid votes 39042

Invalid votes 1363

Total votes cast 40,405

ONDO EAST LG

Registered voters -49912

Accredited voters- 15660

APC 8390

LP 2,004

NNPP 55

PDP 3912

Valid votes 15149

Invalid votes 507

Total votes cast 15656

AKURE NORTH LG

Registered voters -79272

Accredited voters- 22917

APC 14,261

LP = 2,945

NNPP 69

PDP 4637

Valid votes 22874

Invalid votes 1024

Total votes cast 23898

AKOKO SOUTH WEST LG

Registered voters 107651

Accredited voters- 36383

APC 28,367

LP 920

NNPP 28

Valid votes 35577

Invalid votes 781

Total votes cast 36358

AKOKO SOUTH EAST LG

Registered voters 40592

Accredited voters- 14783

APC 10,765

LP 470

NNPP 07

PDP – 3016

Valid votes 14549

Invalid votes 234

Total votes cast 14783

IFEDORE LG

Registered voters 81275

Accredited voters- 22834

APC -15,055

LP 954

NNPP- 08

PDP-45360

Valid votes 22150

Invalid votes 684

Total votes cast 22834

AKOKO NORTH EAST LG

Registered voters 89636

Accredited voters-30546

APC-25757

LP-124

NNPP 16

PDP 2400

Valid votes 29910

Invalid votes 636

Total votes cast 30546

AKOKO NORTH WEST LG

Registered voters 81855

Accredited voters-31575

APC-24,633

LP 736

NNPP- 08

PDP 5200

Valid votes 31020

Invalid votes 555

Total votes cast 31575

ONDO WEST LG

Registered voters

Accredited voters-

APC 24,053

LP 6171

NNPP 161

PDP 8534

valid votes 41494

Invalid votes 2169

Total votes cast 43,663

ILE OLUJI/ OKEIGBO LG

Registered voters 79,572

Accredited voters 24,817

APC 14,750

LP 1,576

NNPP 27

PDP 6,199

valid votes 23,566

Invalid votes 1,096

Total votes cast 24,662