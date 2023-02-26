Osimhen Just Three Goals Away from George Weah’s Serie A Record

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Only three goals now separates Victor Osimhen from George Weah’s all-time African players highest goals record of 46 in the Italian Serie A.

The in-form Nigerian striker scored his 10th Serie A goal since the turn of the year as leaders Napoli stretched their advantage to 18 points after a 2-0 defeat of Empoli yesterday. Second placed Inter Milan are playing away to Bologna this afternoon.

Osimhen’s goal was his 19th in the Serie A this season, meaning he has scored in his last eight domestic league games. He also became the first player to score in eight games in a row in a single Serie A season since Cristiano Ronaldo scorer 11 between December 2019 and February 2020.

An early own goal from Ardian Ismajli gave Napoli a strong start, and Osimhen soon doubled the lead with an easy finish.

A 17th minute breakthrough came for Napoli when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s ball from left to right was volleyed across goal by Piotr Zielinski, and Ismaili bundled the ball into his own net from close range. It was 2-0 in the 28th minute and again Kvaratskhelia was involved, with his skidding shot parried by Guglielmo to the lurking Osimhen , who had a simple task of tucking past the floored Empoli goalkeeper.

Napoli moved in for the kill, and Kim Amin-Jae hit the underside of the bar from close range with an attempted header that turned into an effort off his shoulder.

Napoli’s victory on the road was however tarnished by Mario Rui petulantly kicking out at Francesco Caputo and receiving a red card following a VAR check, but with games running out the Naples giants are looking unstoppable for the Scudetto.

In truth, Empoli never looked like taking advantage of their extra man and repeating last season’s comeback heroics, having been firmly put in their place this time.