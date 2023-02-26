New Lease of Life for Sally Mbanefo

Who knows what tomorrow will bring? The answer is no one. Because we are limited in the particulars of the future, we can only relegate ourselves to influencing these particulars to the best of our abilities. This is why it is not altogether surprising that Sally Mbanefo who used to be the face of the Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) has obtained a new lease on life. Even though the limelight on her is not as blazing as it used to be, the future in view is far more captivating than when she was at NTDC.



It has been a while since Mbanefo was in the news. The charming lady has shown herself to be a formidable individual, a brilliant person, one that has no issues preparing for the best and the worst. On this front, Mbanefo has proved herself to be far-sighted, especially after she chose to retire from the eye of the storm to a quiet life, albeit one filled with respect and a good dose of affluence.



Some people may remember the circumstances that surrounded Mbanefo’s exit from the NTDC. It was not very pleasant and demonstrated the elegant lady as someone who cannot be trusted or relied on for a government position. However, her life had shown this to be false, so her narrative took on a better tone after a while.



After her time at NTDC, Mbanefo went from being a stay-at-home government official to one that wanted to give all she had for her state. As a result, she was soon redrafted into government service, this time to serve as Anambra state’s Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Indigenous Artworks, Culture, and Tourism. Ever since then, she has doubled down on her decision to serve Anambra with every fiber of her being. Thus, the new lease on life is especially fitted to her new disposition.