Latest Headlines
INEC: Collation Begins 6pm
Police Warn Nigerians against Circulating Election Results not Announced by INEC
Polls: Police Arrest 23 Suspects in Lagos
INEC: Collation Begins 6pm
Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the collation of presidential results will start by 6p.m.
INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made this disclosure during the formal opening of the collation centre where the announcement of the presidential election would be made.
Details later ….