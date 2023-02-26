  • Sunday, 26th February, 2023

INEC: Collation Begins 6pm

Nigeria | 15 mins ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the collation of presidential results will start by 6p.m.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made this disclosure during the formal opening of the collation centre where the announcement of the presidential election would be made.

Details later ….

