In Anambra, Even Policemen Live in Fear

David-Chyddy Eleke writes on the recent spate of attacks on policemen in Anambra State, stressing that only the joint efforts of the various security agencies will stem the tide and sustain the success recorded against the gunmen

It is no longer news that Anambra State has been one of the worst-hit states in the South-east in terms of attacks by non-state actors suspected to be members of a breakaway faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Even before Prof. Chukwuma Soludo emerged as the governor of the state, the state had witnessed killings, arsons, and car-snatching by some criminal elements masquerading as freedom fighters.

The tough stance of Soludo against these elements, after he had offered them an olive branch shortly after assuming office in March 2021, had made the residents of the state heave a sigh of relief. This is as the support given to the police and th military by the governor led to the killing of these gunmen and the destruction of their camps.

The military onslaught weakened the gunmen, who were already annexing a part of the state as their territory, to the extent of collecting local tax from residents in those areas.

But just as the people of the state were heaving a sigh of relief, and gearing up to participate in the 2023 general election, there seems to be a renewed spate of attacks on policemen and the facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the gunmen.

In just one week, no fewer than five police facilities were attacked by the gunmen, while a training camp of the members of staff of INEC for the 2023 election was invaded and trainees dispersed by the gunmen, with many police operatives paying the supreme price.

The renewed spate of attacks started penultimate Friday, when gunmen operating around Ihiala in Anambra State killed three policemen from the Delta State Police Command. The incident happened while the operatives were said to be on their way to Abia State as an advance security team of the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

The operatives had their vehicle were set ablaze at Ishieke road, Ihiala, and the bodies of the slain officers were recovered by police operatives in Anambra State. According to the state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, “the officers came under attack and their vehicle was set ablaze by unidentified armed men. The men were identified as officers attached to Explosives Ordinance Department (EOD), Delta State Police Command and were headed to Abia State for official assignment.”

One of the officers in the vehicles was however said to have surprisingly escaped. His escape was aided by the fact that he didn’t wear his uniform during the period of attack. Some eyewitnesses said that the man was spared because the gunmen were doubtful of his identity.

Also, on the following day, February 13, Ogidi police station in Idemili North Local Government of the state was attacked. The gunmen were lucky as the police killed one of them during the incident.

In a statement he issued after the attack, Ikenga said the police operatives foiled the attack, demobilised one of the armed men, and recovered many expended cartridges and 25 litres of petrol from them. He said the hoodlums who were suspected to be on a mission to set ablaze the police facility, had arrived at about 2am in large number, using an unmarked Toyota Hiace bus, a Toyota Hilux and three motorcycles.

A day later, precisely on Tuesday, February 14, gunmen also kidnapped 15 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state. The corps members were abducted by the hoodlums at a filling station in Ihiala LGA. It was gathered that the corps members had just completed their three-week orientation programme in Imo State, and were travelling to Lagos when they were abducted.

A source privy to the incident said: “They hijacked their vehicle and diverted it to Isseke, Ihiala-Orlu expressway where the gunmen kept them hostage.”

They were however lucky as police operatives working in the area were able to rescue them unhurt.

The state police spokesman, Ikenga while reacting to the incident, had said that the corps members were released, through the efforts of police operatives. He said the corps members were later debriefed by the police operatives and necessary arrangements perfected, while they were conveyed to their destinations.

Other attacks that occurred in the state within the period include the attack on the members of staff of INEC during their training in Ukpor, Nnewi South LGA; the attack on Ogidi Police Station in Idemili North Local Government Area; the attack on Nkwelle Ezunaka Police Station in Oyi LGA and the attack on the Awada Police Station, Obosi in Idemili North LGA.

On the attack on the INEC’s Training Centre, which took place on Thursday, February 16, Ikenga, said in a statement that: “No life was lost, as joint security team successfully rescued and prevented the armed men from hurting the electoral officials on an assignment at Ukpor High School, Nnewi South Local Government Area.”

Also on Saturday, February 18, gunmen attacked a Police Station in Ogidi, killing three police officers. Ikenga in a statement had stated that the gunmen arrived in their number, and shot repeatedly, gaining access into the police facility, while using improvised bombs to attack buildings.

“Unfortunately, the buildings in the police facility were affected. The command observed with grave concern the loss of life and valuables as a result of this attack,” he added.

The following day, precisely on February 19, the gunmen again struck again at Nkwelle Ezunaka.

Luck however ran out on the attackers as the police killed five of them. Ikenga, who confirmed the attack, stated that: “The combined security team, made up of the police and the military, today (Sunday) 19/2/2023 by 5:58 am, neutralised a gang of five armed men, recovered two AK47 rifles, one Toyota Sienna vehicle with Reg No Abuja ABC 848 EQ, charms and other incriminating items. This was in response to a distress call on an attack at 33 Police Divisional Headquarters, Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi Local Government Area.

“During the gun duel, unfortunately, one police operative attached to the station was fatally wounded and an office in the facility was partially affected by the petrol bomb which the armed men threw inside the station. Also, one patrol vehicle parked in front of the station was set ablaze by the gunmen.”

Again, on Monday, February 20, at least seven people were killed in Awada, close to Obosi community during another attack by the gunmen. Those who lost their lives included the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Awada Police Division, three police operatives attached to the division and three of the gunmen.

The motive of the attackers was not yet clear but the leader of a breakaway faction of IPOB, one Simon Ekpa, who is based in Finland, had declared that no elections would be held in the South-east. The declaration is suspected to be a way of getting people in the South-east to boycott the coming election, just as Ekpa is suspected to be working for an unnamed presidential candidate.

IPOB has consistently clarified that Ekpa is no longer a member of the group but he has continued to claim that he is fighting for the release of the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, while at the same time portraying the detained IPOB leader and his group as terrorists through his acts of violence in the South-east.

Though the Igbo leaders have urged the residents of the South-east to ignore his sit-at-home order, his threats have put apprehension among the people of the state.

While the state police command has consistently assured the residents of the state of its ability to secure the state and has also called on members of the public to go about their normal duty without fear of being molested, its personnel have however continued to live in fear.

To stem this ugly tide and sustain the success recorded in the battle to rid the state of these criminal elements, the combined efforts of the joint security agencies would be needed.