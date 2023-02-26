  • Sunday, 26th February, 2023

D’Tigers  Cruise Past Guinea, Set for Angola Today

FIBA WORLD CUP

D’Tigers, Nigeria’s men basketball team  defeated Guinea 62-59 in the qualifying phase for the FIBA World Cup.

The breakdown of the scoring showed that the first quarter ended 13-13, the second and third quarters finished 22-18 and 13-8 for the Guineans while Nigeria had a superlative performance in the fourth to win  23-11.

D’Tigers are currently 3rd on the qualify standings and only the two top teams will get automatic tickets to the World Cup which will take place in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from 25 August to 10 September 2023.

Up next for Nigeria will be against Angola this afternoon.

