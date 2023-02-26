Billionaire Businesswoman, Toyin Kolade, Honoured



Iyalaje Oodua, Princess Dr. Toyin Kolade is a known thoroughbred businesswoman of high repute. The highly-influential woman is known for her Midas touch. By all standards, she is a successful businesswoman and socialite of note. She has her hands in many pies: oil and gas, interior decor, real estate, maritime and hospitality, among others.



A woman of means, she commands deep respect from young and old, especially in political, social and business circles. More importantly, she is also in tune with the modern trends in the fashion world. Call her a showstopper and you will only be stating the obvious.



Kolade, Managing Director, Fisolak Global Resources, Fisolak Royal Furniture and Arikay Oil and Gas, joined the millionaire club at a relatively young age of 21, having learnt the ABC of doing business from her mother, late Madam Comfort Adejuyigbe, who was a renowned trader.



With so much confidence, hope and clear vision, she laid the foundation of her business empire some years back. Today, the dark-skinned billionaire is a success that has continued to inspire several others. The business she started with a shoe-string budget has grown bigger. She has metamorphosed into a business magnate with several awards to her credit, while her profile has continued to rise higher.



Last week Saturday, as a reward for her contribution to business success over the years, most especially in the year 2022, the mother of four was honoured by Daily Independent Newspaper as Independent Business Woman of the year 2022 at an award ceremony that was held at Eko Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The woman is an inspiration to several other businesswomen. No doubt, it takes a woman of guts as Kolade to thrive in the ever- unpredictable business climate in Nigeria.