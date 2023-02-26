Atiku Leads in Osun, Wins 18 LGs, Tinubu Wins Five LGs 

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is leading in 18 out of the 23 local government areas of Osun State where results have already been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has won in five local government areas of the state.

Some of the local government areas where Atiku won include Ede South, one of the two local government areas in Ede town, where the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, hails from.

Atiku also won in Boluwaduro, Ifedayo, Ila, Odo Otin, Olaoluwa, Orolu, Egbedore, Oriade, Atakumosa East and Ilesa East Local Government Areas.

Tinubu won in Ife East, Ife Central, Boripe, Osogbo and Olorunda Local Government Areas.

The collation of results by INEC’s Prof. Tolulope Ogunsola was put on hold for people to refresh before the results of the remaining seven local government areas are announced.