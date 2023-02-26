Another Femi Otedola’s Massive Support for Education



There are all kinds of people in this world. There are people whose stinginess is enough to flip the earth over, 70×7 times. And there are those whose hearts are so committed to helping others that their names will always be mentioned with respect and awe. Super philanthropist, businessman extraordinaire, and budding patron of education in Nigeria, Femi Otedola, has struck with his staff of altruism yet again. This time, the beneficiary of his largesse is none other than the tertiary institution over which he is the Vice-Chancellor, Augustine University, Ilara-Epe, Lagos.



Social media was agog as a result of the recent news of Otedola finalising the donation of an engineering faculty building to the university. The building cost around N2 billion so far, leading many Nigerians to exclaim in pure awe.



It was initially reported that Otedola had finalized the completion of the faculty building. However, we can confirm that Otedola intends to do more for the institution, especially after the foundation-laying ceremony for an extension of the project that was held on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. With the Engineering students of the institution euphoric and considering themselves lucky to have Otedola as a patron, it is clear that the Chairman of Geregu Power PLC intends to throw his full financial might behind the universal pursuit of equitable education.

Indeed, Otedola remains a reason for gratitude to God. The man has moved the hearts of many people to tears on account of his generous donations and attention to the underprivileged. Having turned his heart to education, expectations abound about what he will accomplish in the years to come. Right now, it is Augustine University that is benefiting from him the most.