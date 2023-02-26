Again, Estranged Couple, Churchill, Tonto Dikeh, Spew Venom



“Hell, hath no fury like a woman scorned’’ so goes the popular axiom.

If you think the bitter war between ex-lovebirds, businessman and socialite, Olakunle Churchill and his ex-wife, Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is over, you are dead wrong. The estranged couple is still dragging each other in the mud even six years after their separation. Since 2017, they have continued to throw tantrums and shades at each other while they throw shame to the wind.



Just as many were beginning to believe that the mudslinging is getting to an end, the war once again rears its ugly head once again last week.

Trouble started after Churchill took to his Instagram page to urge the Rivers State-born Tonto to move on with her life after the movie star had called him a liar.

Churchill wrote; “If I have 10 wives, 10 children, I get money or I do not get, e no concern you. Deal with the past and move on and focus on your life. Forget history, it has been seven years. Please move on. It’s election period.”



However, in her reaction, Tonto Dikeh wrote; “Thinking I have not moved on is the worst mistake you can make.”

“I came out to make a point that you are a liar, and a deadbeat father, who neither pays fees nor child support to any of his kids.”

“This should sink in, learn to be a man from David. You have always been a big fan of his, adopt his fatherly nature at least to your daughters.”

“Cause like I said, my son will never need nothing from you, not even your God-called forsaken name.”



“I’m not going to be stuck with a man I dumped, who climbed seven mountains to try to get me back.”

For a long time, he was only pursuing his business and doing his things, without drawing unnecessary attention to himself, his source of wealth and personality remained shrouded in secrecy. He is naturally a quiet man and he does not brag about his achievements. But that was until his romance with the top actress became public knowledge. Indeed, all eyes were on the duo the moment they agreed to take their love story to the next level by walking down the aisle and exchanging nuptial vows at a well-attended wedding.



However, many began to see him in a bad light, particularly after his estranged wife accused him of domestic violence.

Aware of the negative effect on his image, the millionaire businessman immediately debunked all the allegations, which he said were directed at tarnishing his reputation.

Since then, he has refused to escape from the fury of the actress even after he married another woman, as she has continually spewed venom against the man she once vowed before the priest to love till death do them part.