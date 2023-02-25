  • Saturday, 25th February, 2023

Voting Ends, Sorting Begins in Obi’s Polling Unit

Nigeria | 16 mins ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Voting has ended in Amatutu ward two, polling unit 019, the polling unit of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

Voting stopped at exactly 3:20pm, while sorting of votes commenced immediately.

The INEC official, who addressed voters to announce the end of voting, thanked them for their orderly behaviour.

