Voting Ends, Sorting Begins in Obi’s Polling Unit

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka
Voting has ended in Amatutu ward two, polling unit 019, the polling unit of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.
Voting stopped at exactly 3:20pm, while sorting of votes commenced immediately.
The INEC official, who addressed voters to announce the end of voting, thanked them for their orderly behaviour.