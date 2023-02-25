  • Saturday, 25th February, 2023

Voting Commences at Obi’s Polling Unit

Voting has commenced at the polling unit of the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi.

Though the candidate had earlier visited the unit to supervise the arrival of voting materials, he is yet to cast his vote.

Some aides of the candidate told journalists that he will be voting soon.

Obi is expected to cast his vote in Amatutu village, Agulu ward two, polling unit 019.

