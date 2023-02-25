  • Saturday, 25th February, 2023

Voters Raise Concern over Inability to Locate New Polling Units

Nigeria | 33 mins ago

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

Voters in some of the units at Jikwoyi Phase 2, have raised concerned over their inability to locate their polling units due to the creation of new polling units by INEC to decongest exiting ones to make voting seamless.

Although INEC d last week urged all eligible voters to confirm their voting locations by sending sms to any of its dedicated lines ahead of election day, some of them who spoke with THISDAY said they had no knowledge of the information.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, has said this in a message to Nigerians a week ago.

He had advised voters to text their voting states, last name and the last six digits of their Voter Identification Number (VIN) to any of the lines– 09062830860, 09062830861, for example FCT Magaji 445322.

