Tiwa Savage’s ‘Water and Garri’ Movie Coming Soon

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Prior to her first lead role as an actress in the yet to be released movie titled ‘Water and Garri’, queen of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage had made a few acting ventures. First as a cast in the third season of the television drama series Shuga Naija screened in 2013-14 as Shade Banjo. Another chance was given her in 2016 following a cameo in Jenifa’s Diary, a Nigerian television comedy series as herself, Tiwa Savage. She also had made an effort on stage in the all-star female play ‘For Colour Girls’, the Nigerian adaption of Tyler Perry’s movie and a Broadway theatrical.

As she further explores a new facet of her artistic expression, while maintaining her stay in the music front, Tiwa also co-directed the feature film set in the city of Cape Coast, Ghana. In a post via her Instagram page, the singer shared her excitement about the new project. She disclosed that she co-produced the film and also played the lead role. “This is about to be an iconic moment. My lead role as an actor and Executive producer. Directed by the GOAT @mejialabi,” she wrote. “Water And Garri the Film Coming soon.”

The title ‘Water and Garri’ originates from Savage’s 2021 EP of the same title. The film tells the story of Aisha, a successful fashion designer in the United States. She returns to her homeland to confront her past guilt. The 43-year-old singer takes on the lead role while the supporting cast includes; Mike Afolarin, Andrew Bunting, and Jemima Osunde. The music star also wrote and performed the soundtrack of the movie. The story was penned by Comfort Emmanuel, produced by Jimi Adesanya and directed Meji Alabi.

Tiwa in a recent chat with Screen Daily, an international film news site, spoke of her character and deep connection to the story. “This project was a complete labour of love that has been a dream of mine for a number of years. Performing as Aisha allowed me to be totally vulnerable and pushed me to express myself in a way that I’ve never done before.

It was an honour to share my debut as an actress with Meji whilst filming on the African continent with a cast and crew that I have immense admiration and respect for. I’m excited for the world to see this film.”