Security Personnel Absent at Obi’s Polling Unit  

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Despite announcements of heavy deployment of security operatives in Anambra State by the state police command, THISDAY has noticed the total absence of security at Amatutu village, where the Labour Party, LP presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi hails from.

Checks even at Agulu ward two, polling unit 019 shows absence of security operatives.

The polling unit with a high voter turnout, also has a huge number of journalists in the unit, all waiting for the candidate to vote.

The state police command’s spokesperson in his reaction however said their operatives were deployed to the area.