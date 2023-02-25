Obi Wins APC National Chair’s Polling Unit

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, lost his polling unit to Labour Party after the ballots were counted on Saturday.

Abdullahi cast his vote around 1:30pm at the Angwan Rimi Ward Polling Unit 010 Keffi GRA, Nasarawa State at 1:30pm.

The LP scored 132 votes while the APC followed with 85 votes.

For the other positions: Senatorial – APC (55), PDP (22), LP (42), NNPP (4), SDP (184), ADC (1), ZLP (3), while invalid votes were seven (7).

House of Representatives: APC (46), PDP (41), LP (30), NNPP (4), AA (21), SDP (159), ADC (2), APGA (1), while invalid votes were sixteen (16).

Speaking earlier with journalists, Abdullahi, expressed delight over the turnout of voters in the Presidential and National Assembly elections held on Saturday.

He said the fact that the people defied the hardship occasioned by the naira and fuel scarcity was an indication that people were enthusiastic to elect their preferred leader.

He also expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements put in place by the Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with the military and other agencies.

The APC National Chairman said his party would win the election based on the competence of its candidate and the impressive performances of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight-year administration.

He said, “The turnout of the voters is highly impressive inspire of the problems of fuel and naira scarcity. I never thought the people would come out like this.

“The APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will win the election going by all the indications on ground and enthusiasm of Nigerians to return the APC to government again.”

Similarly, the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, Maiyaki Muhammed Baba, said the state was generally peaceful as there was no case of violence from any of the three senatorial districts.

He said, “So far, we’ve visited Nasarawa – Eggon, Akwanga and Lafia among other places. All the security agencies are on ground and there was no case of any ugly incidence

“We have about 7, 000 unifirmemd men on ground and they have been very efficient. No case of rigging or vote buying from any where.”