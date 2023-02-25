  • Saturday, 25th February, 2023

Kaduna: Voters in Some Polling Units Call for Extension of Voting Time

Nigeria | 9 mins ago

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

In Kaduna, voters in many polling units in Chikun and Kaduna South LGAs are calling for extension of time, due to late arrival of election materials.


For instance in Kaduna South LGA, voting started between 10:30am and 11: 30 am in PU062 Barnawa Complex, PU022 Barnawa Complex and PU025 Federal Housing estate Barnawa.


Also in Chikun voting commenced by 11:30am in PU 015, Pu016, PU051 and PU052, Anguwan Megero, as well as PU 058, Akut Street Sabon Tasha GRA and PU013, Anguwan Yelwa.


Some of the voters who spoke with THISDAY in an interview said it will be unfair if the time for closing of voting was not extended.

