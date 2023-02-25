  • Saturday, 25th February, 2023

It’s Now Possible to Vote Without Inducement, Says Sen Arise 

Nigeria | 10 mins ago

By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Former member of National Assembly, Senator Ayo Arise has said that the conduct of today’s Presidential and the National Assembly elections has demonstrated the the possibility of voting without being induced with monetary gains.

Though, expressed worry over the low turnout of voters in his areas, describing it as not too impressive but peaceful based on his observation so far.

Arise who is a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC) and epresented the Ekiti North Senatorial District at the Senate between 2007-2011 said he was able to garner unalloyed support for his party and candidate due to his goodwill and evergreen contributions to the development of his communities.

He subscribed to the idea of providing social amenities that would benefit the citizens which he described as lasting rather than giving out tokens.

Meanwhile, House of Representatives Candidate in the Ekiiti North Federal Constituency 1 on the platform of the Social Democratic party(SDP), Hon.Bimho Daramola lamented that his party agents were chased away from the polling units.

Daramola, a former member of the National Assembly lauded the conduct of the poll by INEC saying the political moneybags had failed to compromise the elections as voters came out willingly to exercise their franchise without being induced with money.

