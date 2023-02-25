  • Saturday, 25th February, 2023

INEC: Collation Starts Sunday

Breaking | 22 mins ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja 

The National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has said the collation of results will start on Sunday.

The chairman disclosed this Saturday while giving updates on the voting process nationwide.

He also said this was the first time that the general election was not postponed since 2011.

Yabuku said while the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) worked optimally in most of the states across the federation, the commission had recorded some challenges.

He said one of the challenges was the inability of the Commission to open the polling units at the appointed hour of 8:30am in a number of places.

He also decried insecurity in some parts of the country, but assured that no Nigerian would be disenfranchised.

Details later…

