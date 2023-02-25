Guru Magazine Publisher, Aboderin, Solicits Media Support for Hitch-Free Election

Mary Nnah

To enable a successful and hitch-free election in 2023, the Publisher of Guru Magazine, Chief Abimbola Aboderin, has solicited full media support, participation, and interest to cover and broadcast the general election with real intention to discourage vote manipulation, vote buying, and ballot snatching even as Nigerians head to the polls today for the Presidential and National Assembly elections nationwide.

Addressing journalists, Aboderin said, “In the light of this, I believe the media’s fundamental role and involvement is needed to broadcast or report an event and enlighten the public for good governance to influence the global audience to access the growth of democracy through the credible election in our country.”

Speaking on his political antecedent, Aboderin said, “My political experience started in 1979 through my late father who was a close friend of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo. UPN was formed by Chief Obafemi Awolowo and my Dad.

I entered into full politics in 1992, with the late Adedibu, the father of Ibadan politics leading the political campaign for Chief MKO Abiola to become president under SDP. Chief MKO Abiola, my very good friend, I met through my dad and subsequently met him at chief Adedibu’s house politically in Ibadan in 1992. By 1993, together we started the journey of ‘’June 12’’ with Chief Abimbola Ajibola, late Chief MKO Abiola’s lawyer, now the Osi of Ibadan land, formed the highest caucus during the June 12 struggles. We raised money for Abiola to actualise his dream, though chief Abiola was rich. On this note, and in the spirit of the June 12 election in 1993, I am, however of the opinion that this forthcoming election must be free and fair, devoid of pogromme in which any complaint must go through a court of competent jurisdiction.

Speaking further he said, “Nigeria cannot accept anarchy, chaos, and doom. Politicians must give peace a chance. Politics is not the matter of life and death. The winner must be magnanimous in victory, the winner should draw the opposition around him together. The world is looking at Nigeria to lead Africa.”