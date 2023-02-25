Election Peaceful in Kwara as Electorate Arrive Polling Units Early 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

There was orderliness and peaceful atmosphere in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections in most parts of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

In areas visited by THISDAY, there was high level of compliance among the people as streets were deserted and the electorate were at polling units as early as 8am.

INEC officials and voting materials did not get to many polling booths as at 9:30 am.

Also, in Oro Town, the country home of Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, people were seen lined up in a peaceful manner to exercise their franchise.

Reports from other wards in the town showed the total compliance of the voters to the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of the poll

Voters were accredited at 9:20 a.m without any hindrance with the presence of security agencies, political parties agents and INEC officials.