Atiku, Tinubu Poll no Vote in Obi’s Polling Unit

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu, failed to score any vote in the polling unit of the candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi.

In the result declared by INEC officials at Amatutu ward two, polling unit 019, Obi scored 236 votes, out of the total 244 valid votes cast.

Though the PDP and APC candidates had representatives, they failed to score any vote in the area.

Meanwhile, there was massive jubilation among voters in the centre and several other centres after the declaration of the results.

Many supporter of Obi took to the streets in wild jubilation.

In Amatutu ward two, the APGA presidential candidate, Prof. Peter Umeadi, who is also from Anambra State, scored three votes, ADC, one vote, YPP one vote and AAC, one vote.

