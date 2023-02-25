Anger, as BVAS Machines Malfunction at Sokoto Polling Units 

By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

The failure of BVAS Machine to authenticate voters in most polling units in Goronyo local government area of Sokoto state have triggered anger among the voters

Speaking to THISDAY at Sabon Gari Siabugaji primary school polling unit, the chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state Alhaji Aliyu Bello Goronyo allayed fears that the exercise will not be concluded today.

He noted that there qas massive turnout for the election because everybody wanted to change the government at the centre .

“Let me tell you everybody is fed up with this APC government and they are yearning for change,” he stated.

“Initially when we came here BVAS Machine was missing in this polling unit but they later brought one from Sokoto,” he added.

He enjoined the people to remain calm saying nobody will be disfranchised.

A voter who spoke on condition of anonimity said the malfunctioning of the BVAS Machine has created tension and anxiety among the voters.

In most of the polling units visited by THISDAY in Wurno and Goronyo local government, there were similar complaints of BVAS malfunctioning.