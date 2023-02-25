7Up Rebrands, Unveils New Identity

Omolabake Fasogbon

PepsiCo has announced a rebranding of its 7Up product with a new packaging and identity.

According to the company, the rebranding exercise happened to be 7Up first major overhaul in over seven years.

Speaking on the development, PepsiCo SVP and Chief Design Officer, Mauro Porcini disclosed that the move aligned with its new ‘UPliftment’ brand strategy to elevate its international positioning.

He stated that the new design launched with the expression, ‘New Get Up, Same 7UP’ would be used globally for both 7UP and 7UP Zero Sugar.

Porcini said, “UPliftment is a concept that resonates with people globally. Our new visual identity for 7UP was inspired first and foremost by the brand’s creation of moments of UPliftment throughout its history.

“The PepsiCo design and innovation team created a bright and confident visual identity system that will echo across cultures, regions, and languages. The new 7UP features the brand’s signature punchy green, but with added citrus hues and distinct high-contrast lines that portray a feeling of upward energy.”

Also commenting, 7UP Vice President, Global Brand Marketing, Eric Melis said: “We’re excited to shine a light on our international positioning and reveal our visual identity system to the world. 7UP has always provided people with refreshing UPliftment through consumption and that’s why it feels like a natural fit for us to drive this narrative forward and center UPliftment within everything we do.

“We’ve got one brand with two great product offerings, and we can’t wait for the world to see what else we have planned.”

He added that new identity will be rolled out globally effective from March, 2023.