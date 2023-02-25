2023 Hyundai KONA Wins ALG Residual Value Award for 3rd Year

Bennett Oghifo

Hyundai Auto Canada is proud to announce that the Hyundai KONA subcompact sport utility vehicle has won the title of best ALG residual value in its category, awarded by J.D. Power, for the third year in-a-row.

“We are honoured to accept this award, which demonstrates the high quality of our products as well as their competitive resale value,” says Steve Flamand, executive director of product and corporate strategy, IT and digital at Hyundai Auto Canada. “In the crowded subcompact category, it’s important to offer the perfect balance of utility, and value. We’re thrilled to reaffirm this with our KONA customers, once again validated by J.D. Power.”

Annual Residual Values titles are awarded by ALG, a division of J.D. Power recognized as an industry benchmark for automotive residual value projection. A total of 29 distinct categories are analyzed. The results are based on the best residual value expected after a period of four years (three years for luxury vehicles)

“The combination of economy and functionality has made the Micro SUV segment increasingly competitive,” says Eric Lyman, vice president of ALG. “Hyundai’s three-year winning streak with the KONA in the J.D. Power ALG Residual Value Award for Canada showcases the brand’s legacy reputation for small and economical vehicles with discerning customers who are looking for innovation and functionality in their new vehicles.”

Since its launch for the 2018 model year, the Hyundai KONA has become a benchmark in its class, largely dominating its rivals in terms of sales and ranking among the three most popular models within the Hyundai lineup in Canada*. In addition to its traditional gasoline versions, the KONA is offered with a 100 per cent electric powertrain, as well as in a performance-oriented N version.

Since its initial launch, 101,851 KONA ICE units and 20,784 KONA EV units have been sold in the Canadian market. For calendar year 2022, KONA nameplate sales totaled 24,579.