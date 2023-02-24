Threat  to Life: Court Orders Security Operatives to Give Protection to CUPP’s Spokesman, Ugochinyere

Alex Enumah and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has ordered security agencies in the country to within 24 hours provide protection to the Spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere.

Justice Eleojo Enenche gave the order while delivering ruling in an exparte application brought before the court over failed assassination attempt on his life as well as alleged planned invasion of his home in Akokwa in Imo State by agents of the state government.

Ugochinyere is the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) for the House of Representatives seat in Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo State.

His house in Akokwa was recently invaded by gunmen and properties worth millions of naira destroyed in the process and some people killed.

In a motion exparte marked: M/4710/2023, filed and argued by his lawyer, Mr. P. O. Abang, the applicant had urged the court to order the security agencies to protect his life as well as property pending the hearing of the substantive suit marked FCT/HC/CV/2328/2023.

He had in the motion dated February 13, alleged threat to life and destruction of properties amongst others.

Delivering ruling in the motion on February 16, whose certified true copy ( CTC) was sighted yesterday by THISDAY, Justice Enenche directed the concerned security agencies which are respondent in the motion to forthwith provide Ugochinyere with necessary security.

“Upon reading the Motion Ex-Parte dated 13/02/2023 brought pursuant to Section 33, 34, 35 (35) (1), 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41(1) and 46(1) Constitution of the Federel Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended); and the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, and under the inherent Jurisdiction of the Honourable Court, and after considering the eight paragraphs Affidavit deposed by David Ayandare, praying for the following:

“An order of Injunction mandating and directing the 1st to 5th Respondents whether by themselves officers, agents, servants, privies to provide security in view of the imminent threat to the life of the Applicant and the continued use of the machineries of state to further harass, intimidate, arrest, detain and incarcerate the Applicant, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive originating Motion on Notice.

“And upon hearing P. O. Abang, counsel for the Applicant, “An order is hereby made directing the inspector General of Police to, within 24 hours take measures that are necessary to ensure the protection of the life and property of the Applicant. Where this is not done within 24 hours, the 1 – 5 Respondents are hereby Ordered to step in and provide the needed security pending the determination of the substantive action”.

Meanwhile, the court also made another order for accelerated hearing and determination of the main suit and subsequently fixed February 27, for hearing.

The respondents include: State Security Service, Chief of Defence Staff, Nigeria Army, Nigeria Airforce, Nigeria Navy, Nigeria Police Force, Inspector General of Police and Commissioner of Police.

Meanwhile, Ugochinyere has petitioned federal authorities and foreign missions over the failed assassination attempts on his life.

He demanded the investigation of the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma; Commissioner of Police in the state Command, Mr. Mohammed Ahmed Barde and the Chief Personal Security Officer to the Governor, Superintendent of Police, Adamu Shaba Gboyako.

The petitions, were addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Security Adviser, the Inspector General of Police.

He also sent copies to the foreign missions including the United States, United Kingdom and the European Union.

In the petition, the CUPP spokesperson accused the Imo State Governor, the Commissioner of Police in Imo State and the Chief Personal Security Officer to the Governor of being responsible for the attack on his house.

He said: “I have been tipped off that Chief Personal Security Officer to the Governor of Imo State, Mr. Shaba Adamu was the one that coordinated the armed attack on my house in Umukegwu, Akokwa in Ideato North Local Government Area on the 7th February, 2023.

“The purpose of the attack was to assassinate me based on my political views.”

Ugochinyere also alleged that the Imo State Police Commissioner refused to investigate any of the three attempts on his life obviously because he knows those behind the attacks and that their missions align.

He demanded investigation, disciplinary actions, prosecutions, visa ban, and inclusion on watch list among others on any person found wanting or culpable in the three attacks on him on 23rd December, 2022, 14th January 2023 and 7th February, 2023.