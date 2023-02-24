Resist Politicians Planning to Buy Votes, Clergy Warns Electorate

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

As Nigerians prepare for next Saturday elections, the Lead Bishop of Worldwide Anglican Church (WAC) in Nigeria, Bishop Seun Adeoye, has called on the electorate to resist politicians who make attempt to buy their votes.

Adeoye, who is the World Bishops’ Council (WBC) spokesman in Africa, stated this in a statement he issued in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, yesterday.

He stated that going by the agonies Nigerians have been going through in the last few weeks over the shortage of new naira notes, it will be out of order for anyone to possess such cash to buy votes during the polls.

According to him, “We were told that the new naira notes are unavailable for Nigerians because politicians have mopped up the cash printed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“So, our real enemies are those who removed from circulation the new naira notes and kept them out of the reach of the masses for the purpose of using same to buy votes on election day.

“If we see anyone sharing same new naira notes as inducements to buy votes, we should not hesitate to report them to security agencies. Already, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released telephone numbers you can call when you see such.

“Vote against any political party that makes attempt to bribe you. Some say take their money and vote against them, but I say reject it and vote against them because that money is blood money from wicked people.”

Bishop Adeoye advised Nigerians to troop out in large number on Saturday to vote for their candidates of their choice, calling on security agents to be alert to check those who planned to cause trouble.