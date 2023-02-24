Privatisation Council Appoints Nine Firms to Verify NIPOST Properties

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja



The National Council on Privatisation (NCP) under the Chairmanship of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has approved nine firms to immediately carry out a nationwide verification of NIPOST Properties & Development Company Limited.

NIPOST Properties & Development Company Limited is one of the three subsidiaries carved out of the nation’s main postal agency, Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) in 2020.

The other two are NIPOST Transport & Logistics Company and NIPOST Microfinance.

The nine firms approved by the NCP to undertake the nationwide verification in the six geo-political zones of the country are: Oghogho Ayanru, Raji Adewale Associates, Alaba Odunlanmi, Law Field Barristers and solicitors and B.A. Wali & Associates.

Others are Aliyu Abubakar & Co, Bola Fabola, Tayo Osuntogun & Co and Primal Chambers.

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) disclosed that the approval was one of the high points of the second meeting of the NCP for 2023, held at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the privatisation agency, the firms are expected to provide proposals for carrying out the assignment based on: Validating the titles of the properties, thereby determining if the properties were duly registered at the relevant land registries; determining the ownership status of the properties as well as the type, size, and location of the properties, as well as providing any additional information that will enhance the audit of the properties.

In a statement, the BPE said the nine firms divided into the six geo-political zones included Oghogho Ayanru (South East Batch 1), Raji Adewale Associates (South East Batch 2); Alaba Odunlanmi (South South Batch 1), Law Field Barristers and Solicitors (South South Batch 2), B.A. Wali & Associates (North West), and Aliyu Abubakar & Co (North East).

Others are Bola Fabola (North Central), Tayo Osuntogun & Co (South West Batch 1)and Primal Chambers (South West Batch 2).