Polls: Police Ban Local Security Groups in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command has banned activities of local security groups in the electoral process of the forthcoming general election in the state.

The ban was ordered by the state Police Commissioner, Maiyaki Muhammed Baba, in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officers, DSP Ramhan Nansel.

According to the CP, “The ban was the Command’s commitment to a peaceful conduct of the forthcoming general election towards ensuring a conducive and enabling environment for the conduct of the 2023 general elections in the state.

“In view of the above, there will be restriction of movement of vehicles, motorcycles, and tricycles on February 25, 2023, from 12a.m. to 6p.m., except for those on essential duty.” Baba noted that quasi-security outfits such as vigilante/hunters, Nasarawa State Youth Empowerment Scheme (NAYES), Man’O’ War, Nigeria Legion, Boys Scout, Boys Brigade, voluntary organisations as well as other local security groups were exempted from participating in the conduct of the general election by the Electoral Act of 2022.

“Anyone found flouting the electoral laws or going about with arms is liable to be apprehended and prosecuted,” he said.

While assuring members of the public of a hitch-free and credible election in the state, the police commissioner, however, tasked police personnel and other officers of sisters’ security agencies deployed for the national assignment to respect the fundamental human rights of the citizenry and operate within the extant laws, rules and regulations guiding the conduct of the exercise.