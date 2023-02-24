INEC Postpones Enugu East Senatorial Election

Latest Headlines
Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed Enugu East Senatorial election following the death of the Labour Party (LP) candidate.
The chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this Friday while addressing a press conference in Abuja.
The election would now take place March 11.
Details later