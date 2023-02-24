Gbajabiamila Alleges Plot to Frustrate Tinubu

Segun James

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has alleged that the Naira redesign was an attempt to ensure that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not win Saturday’s election..

Gbajabiamila in a surprise outburst said that but for the grace of God who scuttled the high profile political moves, Tinubu would have been stopped from participating in tomorrow’s election.

He described the scarcity of cash and fuel close to the election has a plot to rig the election.

Gbajabiamila who stated this during his yearly Constituency Outreach Programme at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos reiterated that the current economic situation biting hard on the citizens is aimed at dissuading voters from voting for the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu.

“I was telling some people the other day, when people talk about rigging election, they talk about on the day of the election, they do not know that rigging sometimes start before election.

“What has happened in Nigeria in the past three weeks, no cash, money in the past weeks, that is nothing but rigging the election. It’s done for a purpose and the only purpose is to make sure that the man Nigerians love does not win the election.

“But you know why I am happy, I take solace from one thing that God is a wonderful God, that with all their permutations, I see God’s hand in this project,” he said.

He said despite the plot to rig the election, the party’s faithful had assured that they will exercise their franchise.

“People are singing in the north, east and west that whether you lock up all the money, close the door to the filling stations, people are saying they will come out to vote,” he said.

He appreciated members of his constituency in Surulere for their support for him since he assumed office a member of the house in 2003, saying that this makes it 20 years of service.

He reeled out projects that been done in the constituency, saying that he is committed to making more legislations that will improve the lives of many Nigerians.

“Today, we will be doling out 161 cars, 555 laptops for students and teachers, 502 industrial machines for artisans and we will be giving out 200 million naira for 2500 traders, market women, artisans and other businesses.

“On the economic front, over 15000 traders and small businesses have been empowered in various ways.This empowerment program has been successful in many years. We have tried to ensure that we touch every sector in Surulere whether is education, health, business, security, we have impacted lives.” He said.