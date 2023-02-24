Edo Poly Secures NBTE Accreditation for Six Programmes

Ugo Aliogo

The Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, has secured the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) accreditation for six programmes, including institutional accreditation, which affirms its status as a leading polytechnic operating in line with regulatory standards.

The six programmes accredited include: National Diploma (ND) Surveying and Geo- informatics; ND, Urban and Regional Planning; ND, Estate Management and Valuation; ND, Welding and Fabrication Engineering Technology; ND Computer and Engineering Technology as well as Institutional accreditation for the polytechnic.

The NBTE’s approval for the six programmes is contained in a letter addressed to the Polytechnic Acting Rector by the Director, Polytechnic Programmes, Are Ngbede Ogoh, on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the Board, Prof. Idris Bugage.

The accreditation of the programmes was the outcome of the recent quality assurance visitation exercise by NBTE to the polytechnic from January 9 to 13, 2023.

While describing the accreditation of the programmes by NBTE as a laudable achievement, Acting Rector of the Polytechnic, Omoruyi Sylvester expressed appreciation to Governor Godwin Obaseki for his continued support and commitment to ensuring that all programmes run in the institution are fully accredited.

He said the accreditation of programmes was captured in the Governor’s 2023 budget speech, which communicated the governor’s desire to ensure that the school meets all necessary requirements to become a world-leading centre for research and teaching.

Omoruyi also thanked the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe for her reforms that had redefined tertiary institutions in Edo state.

He expressed delight over the unrelenting effort of the Polytechnic’s staff in ensuring the success of the accreditation exercise and pledged to continue to improve staff welfare.