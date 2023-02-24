Cash Scarcity: Sule Distributes Palliatives in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia



Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday directed the immediate distribution of rice, spaghetti, noodles and Maggi cubes across the 13 local government areas of the state as palliatives to cushion the hardships being experienced as a result of the cash swap policy.

The governor issued the directive during a meeting with LGAs chairmen at the Government House in Lafia.

He, therefore, directed that each LGA and Development Area should be given 1,000 bags of rice (10kg), as well as unspecified quantities of spaghetti, noodles and Maggi cubes for onward distribution to the less privileged people who may be in difficulty to access money to buy food.

Sule further directed the office of the Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State (SSG) to immediately commence the distribution by making the items available for the local government chairmen.

He, however, cautioned the officials against diverting the palliative, but to ensure that the food items get to those who are in dire need because of the scarcity of money.

The governor said the gesture, which was a collective decision of the APC governors, was mostly out of humanitarian concerns and not necessarily to score cheap political gains.

“The gesture is part of the decision taken by the governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in their bid to alleviate the plight of the less privileged members of the society,” Sule explained.