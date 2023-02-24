Appeal Court Overrules Ekwunife, Declares Umeh as LP Senatorial Candidate

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Court of Appeal, Awka Division in Anambra State has overruled the senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Uche Ekwunife, insisting that Senator Victor Umeh is a validly nominated candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the zone.

Ekwunife had secured a judgement from the Federal High Court, Awka, presided over by Justice HC Nganjiwa, sacking Umeh as the candidate of LP.

Ekwunife had contended that Umeh was still a member of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as at the time he was nominated as LP senatorial candidate.

Umeh had, however, approached the Appeal Court, where the court declared him the candidate of the Labour Party. Umeh submitted that he duly resigned from APGA, and that Ekwunife and the PDP, not being members of LP, had no business challenging his nomination.

Umeh also added that Ekwunife filed her case behind time, making it statute barred.

The court in its judgement, which was delivered yesterday morning, held that the suit which supposedly disqualified Umeh at the Federal High Court was statute barred and lacked locus.

Justice Olubunmi Oyewole, who read the judgement via zoom, allowed the two appeals by the Labour Party and Senator Umeh to stand.

The Deputy Chief Registrar of the court, Mr. Surajo Gusau, confirmed the judgement to THISDAY.

The judgment put paid to a weeklong campaign by opponents of Umeh, who insisted that he had been disqualified from the race.

Umeh is a major contender for the senatorial position to represent Anambra Central senatorial district.

While, reacting to the judgment, Chief Beluolisa Nwofor (SAN), counsel for Ekwunife, said he would appeal the judgment.