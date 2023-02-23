Winners Emerge at Face of ZGL Competition 

After months of competition, Zandas Global Resources Limited (ZGL), a global cosmetics brand, recently crowned the winner of its Face of Zandas Global Resources Limited (FOZGL).

Chisom Udoye emerged as the winner, taking home the grand prize of N2 million. The first runner-up was Jadesola Ayeola, who won N1.5 million, while Pearl Benedict emerged as the second runner-up, with a prize of N1 million. Anyanwu Kelechi and Anita Nwaokoru were awarded the third and fourth runner-up positions respectively of which they were awarded N500,000 each.

The competition, which had over 50 entries, required participants to have up to 3,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok, purchase a product and make a social media post of themselves, stating why they deserve to be the face of ZGL.

The initial selection was based on their presentation and demonstrated understanding of the brand and its objectives. Upon selection, the participants underwent training, lectures and tasks to help prepare them for their future in the digital space as influencers and digipreneurs. The final selection was performance-based, in line with the metrics previously set by an independent faculty, Thrive Nigeria Limited, a digital media and marketing company based in Lagos.

The grand finale which featured performances from Iyanya, Charles Okocha and up-and-coming talent Kums and Byno, doubled as a launch of new products. ZGL unveiled the X7 face and body scrub. A blend of natural exfoliants, the scrub helps users feel rejuvenated and achieve clear, radiant skin.

Committed to empowering customers with products that help them discover their individuality, FOZGL is aimed at providing an enabling platform and helping young aspiring models, influencers and digipreneurs find the initial push into a very competitive space without compromise.