Polls: Don’t Test Our Resolve, IG Warns Mischief Makers, Orders Movement Restriction on Election Day

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, yesterday warned mischief makers seeking to interfere with Saturday’s election not to test the resolve of the Nigeria Police and other security agencies.

He declared that the police were determined to “deal decisively with any individual or groups that might want to test our common resolve.”

He also ordered a restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, from 12 am to 6 pm on election day.

The order, was, however, with the exception of those on essential services such as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), election observers, ambulances responding to medical emergencies, and firefighters among others.

A statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the measures were designed to ensure a safe and secured election.

“Consequent to the first part of the 2023 general elections, the presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 25, 2023, across all states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, the IG, Usman Baba, has ordered a restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, from 12 am to 6 pm on election day with the exception of those on essential services such as INEC officials, electoral observers, ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters, etc”, he said.

The order, the statement explained was part of measures emplaced to ensure a safe, secure, and conducive environment for the conduct of elections.

It noted that the order was aimed at ensuring public order management, the safety of electorates, as well as assisting the security agencies in effective policing, thereby preventing hoodlums and criminally-minded elements from disrupting the electoral process.

“Similarly, the IG sternly warns all security aides and escorts to desist from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election as anyone found flouting this directive will be severely sanctioned.

“He emphasises that only security personnel specifically assigned to election duties are to be seen within and around the designated election booths and centres.

“All state-established and owned security outfits/organisations, quasi-security units, and privately-owned guard and security outfits are also barred from participating in election security management,” it said.

The police high command sought the understanding of the populace on the inconveniences the restriction might cause.

It urged all active electorates to be law-abiding and turn out en masse to exercise their franchise.

“He, however, warns that the NPF will deal decisively with any individual or groups that might want to test our common resolve and might to ensure a peaceful election.

“The IG, therefore, enjoins all citizens to shun vote buying, vote selling, hate speech, misinformation, and disinformation, snatching of ballot boxes, and other criminal acts as the Force and other security agencies will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all violators of extant laws, most especially the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended), are brought to book”, it said.

The police further urged all members of the public to contact the NPF and the Joint Election Monitoring and Operations Room domiciled at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, via the ‘NPF Rescue Me App’ available on Android and ios, or via the NPF Rescue Me Emergency Toll-free line on 08031230631 to report suspicious persons, activities or request security response.

“Similarly, other joint operations/election situation room numbers will be released by all state police commands respectively, for emergency contact”, the statement read.