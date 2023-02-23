NNPP’s Pledge to Nigerians Under The Leadership Of Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, PhD

FOCUS

Leadership with Justice is the primary hallmark of the NNPP’s blueprint. The Party under the leadership of Senator Dr Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso pledges to provide Nigerians with patriotic and competent leadership guided by selflessness, integrity, objectivity, accountability, openness, honesty, and leadership-by-example.

Peace and Security: The Party strongly commits itself to securing the entire country, ensuring peace and peaceful coexistence, and strengthening the bonds of unity amongst Nigerians of all backgrounds.

Revamping the Economy: The Party’s Economic Plan is centred on improving the income level and purchasing power of every Nigerian citizen through its elaborate Economic Revamping Strategy.

Quality Education for All: Dr. Kwankwaso pleges to ensure, through concrete reforms and investment, that Nigerian schools provide the appropriate quality education to our citizens. He emphasises access, quality and productivity as the cornerstones of the Party’s education reform measures.

Modernized Healthcare Services: NNPP pledged to ensure that our healthcare system is radically overhauled to achieve a humane, effective, efficient, and qualitative service for all Nigerians.

Employment Opportunities For All: The Party undertakes to create jobs at multiple levels and constructively engage the youth through retraining for life long skills and providing them with all necessary support for education, training and employment.

Energy and Power: NNPP under the leadership of Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso commits itself to drastic measures to provide adequate and sustainable power and energy by deploying our Energy and Power Master Plan to ensure availability, adequacy, sustainability, affordability, and safety. The Master Plan conceives of wide ranging expansion of sources of power and energy through massive investment in renewal energy.

Eliminate Poverty, Ensure Prosperity: The Party commits itself to lifting Nigerians from poverty through targeted poverty alleviation and poverty elimination strategies. It pledged to ensure that families at the bottom of the social ladder have access to food, clothing, quality education, basic healthcare and housing. It pledged that the development of the country must be comprehensive, all-inclusive and evenly distributed across its length and breadth supports the development and wellbeing of the people in every region and every State of the Federation.

Rule of Law: NNPP undertakes to ensure that Nigeria is governed by the rule of law, recognizing that sovereignty belongs to the people, upholding the principle that all are equal before the law.

In Deepening Democracy at all Levels NNPP pledges to support all democratic institutions to ensure the continuous growth and maturity of the political system, accelerate national development, and maintain national stability. To this end, NNPP undertakes to put in place Community Participation and Reorientation Committees (CPRC) to complement government efforts and ensure community involvement in governance.

Foreign Relations: While maintaining peaceful cooperation and constructive bilateral and multilateral relationships with other nations, an NNPP government pledges to redesign our foreign policy agenda to reflect the leadership position of Nigeria in West Africa and in Africa with the objective of reclaiming our country’s position in global governance. “Economic Diplomacy” will be the centrepiece of NNPP’s foreign policy.

Agricultural Policy: NNPP pledges to revolutionize agriculture with the objective of attaining national food security as well as capturing a substantial market share of food supply in the African continent. The Party pledges to deploy global best practices to guarantee an agriculture value chain that protects our farmers, livestock owners as well as consumers.

Affordable Housing Scheme: NNPP pledges to build more affordable houses that Nigerians can acquire by strengthening the Federal Mortgage Bank and simplifying its operations and procedures to liberalize access to mortgages and other housing facilities, and create an enabling environment for private developers to complement government efforts in the Affordable Housing Revolution.

In actualizing the foregoing the NNPP embarked on “issue-based” campaigns nation wide. In abiding by this philosophy, however, the NNPP faced severe challenges from its established opponents and from the old and new media. Nonetheless the NNPP ran a successful nationwide campaign, its candiate traversed the entire length and breadth of the country. Dr. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso visited all the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT and over 500 Local Government Areas across the country. He campaigned harder than any other contestant for the Presidency and travelled by road to all parts of the country and covered over 50,000 kilometers driving through our roads to every corner of our vast land.

In the course of the campaigns, the NNPP Presidential Candidate had the opportunity of meeting the real down-trodden Nigerians in their very localities and visited the remotest parts of the country where no other national candidates stepped in since the First Republic. He met and interacted directly with the majority of traditional rulers and community leaders, trade unionists, students, market women and men, artisans, local civil rights activists, road transport workers, retired public officers, the clergy and ulama, youth associations, and collectivities of the actual Nigerians down there. Unlike other candidates who orchestrate rented crowds, Dr. Kwankwaso, due to his populist orientation and the people-oriented message he conveys, generated spontaneous multitudes of people who instinctively swarm his campaign outings in a peaceful but enthusiastic manner with absolutely zero incidence of violence or injury to anyone in those mammoth crowds.

One of Dr. Kwankwaso’s greatest assets is his populist educational ideology. He sponsored and promoted the education of tens of thousands of youth from down-trodden backgrounds to the highest pinnacles of educational achievement. The tens of thousands of scholars he trained while he was both in and out of government formed his solid support base within the larger population. Out of the 100 most cited scientists in the world today, three (3) are Nigerians, and all 3 are Kwankwasiyya Scholars. This is a clear pointer to what will be one of his key achievements if elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Nigerians should and must grasp the opportunity to cast their votes and entrust their future to this brilliant master tactician, empathetic technocrat who directly touches the lives and wellbeing of the common man, and most competent contestant to the the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.