 Lagos State Judiciary to Explore Digital Technology with Cinfores CoMiS

In support of electronic processes in government, the Lagos State judiciary has deployed Cinfores Court Management Information System, (CoMiS) to automate its court filing processes.



Cinfores is a Nigerian based Information and Communication Technology (ICT) company that produces cutting edge web-based and installed software packages tailored to make their clients relevant.



The Lagos State Courts Management Information System for Magistrate and Small Claims Court (LagosCoMiS), was formally launched recently at the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja, with the signing of the service level agreement between the Lagos State Judiciary and the Consultant firm, Cinfores Limited.



The service level agreement was signed after a three-week testing period overseen by the ICT Committee chaired by Justice Rahaman Oshodi. Justice Oshodi who delivered the Committee’s report, accorded the deployment and testing phase of the solution very high.



At the event that attracted the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba, Judges, Magistrates, Lawyers, and representatives of Cinfores Limited, as well as other stakeholders of the state Judiciary, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cinfores Limited, Mr. Asawo Ibifuro, during his presentation on the operational modalities of the Courts Management Information System, described various stages of the deployment Test-Phase, which includes general trainings for all categories of court personnel and registration of users on the LagosCoMiS portal.



“Approximately 49 court personnel, including Registrars, Magistrates, and Bailiffs, were physically trained on the usage of the Lagos State Courts Management Information System, while lawyers were provided with videos showing step-by-step processes of eFiling using the platform”, he explained.



He added that the training provided all teams with a fundamental overview of the LagosCoMiS solution, including its features and benefits.



Over 350 users, including court personnel and private citizens, according to Asawo, have registered for eFiling and eAffidavit deposition on the LagosCoMiS. At the time of the launch, the LagosCoMiS received over 66 electronic filings,” Ibifuro said.